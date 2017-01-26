UN officials: Yemen could face famine...

UN officials: Yemen could face famine if no immediate action

U.N. officials warned Thursday that the escalating conflict in Yemen has left two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian aid and the country could face famine this year unless immediate action is taken. U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council that the "dangerous" upsurge in airstrikes and fighting is having "tragic consequences for the Yemeni people," with 18.2 million in need of emergency food.

Chicago, IL

