UN officials: Yemen could face famine if no immediate action
U.N. officials warned Thursday that the escalating conflict in Yemen has left two-thirds of the population in need of humanitarian aid and the country could face famine this year unless immediate action is taken. U.N. Special Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council that the "dangerous" upsurge in airstrikes and fighting is having "tragic consequences for the Yemeni people," with 18.2 million in need of emergency food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|3 min
|gwww
|26
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|7 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|20
|Wash Post: Trump's Bear Hug of Israel Might Suf...
|10 min
|The Real Donald T...
|8
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|24 min
|Hungarian 101
|1,431
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|30 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,860
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|35 min
|CHICKEN TRUMP
|11
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|36 min
|George
|5,354
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC