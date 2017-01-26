Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to launch Stoke-on-Trent by-election campaign
The party is bidding to take its second seat in Westminster, in the poll called following the resignation of Labour MP Tristram Hunt. Gareth Snell will attempt to hold Stoke-on-Trent Central for Labour as Ukip's leader hopes to capitalise on a strong Brexit vote in last year's EU referendum to secure himself a place in the Commons.
