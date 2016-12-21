UK named in top 10 countries for expa...

UK named in top 10 countries for expat workers as Switzerland stays top

Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Switzerland offers the world's best earnings prospects, with a good work-life balance and excellent work culture, according to research Switzerland has been named as the best country for expat workers, with the UK jumping into the top 10, a study shows. A survey among 26,000 expats in 100 countries ranked Switzerland top for the second year in a row, followed by Germany, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Singapore.

Chicago, IL

