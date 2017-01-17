UK 'must relax immigration rules for Australians as price of free trade deal'
Britain will have to relax immigration rules for Australians if it wants to strike a free trade deal with the Commonwealth nation, its high commissioner to London has said. Alexander Downer said Australia would seek better access for businesspeople before reaching a post-Brexit trade agreement with the UK.
