UK financial sector could lose 200,000 jobs over Brexit uncertainty, MPs told
The UK's powerhouse financial sector would face heightened risk and an exodus of 232,000 jobs without certainty over Britain's Brexit deal, MPs have heard. Xavier Rolet, chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group , said two thirds of the job losses would be felt outside Greater London, with the blow coming as soon as the euro clearing operation leaves Britain's shores.
