Uber to help cities get a better gras...

Uber to help cities get a better grasp on traffic patterns

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Uber is offering a helping hand to some of the same city leaders it sometimes antagonizes with the aggressive way it runs its popular ride-hailing service. The assistance will come in the form of a free website, called "Movement," expected to be available to the public in mid-February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 4 min o see the light 74
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 35 min berklee 97
News Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10) 45 min Pieces of a Man 22
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 54 min uyan 507,392
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 5,133
News Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '... 1 hr Listen 5
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) 1 hr DESEX MALBARS 100
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,735,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC