Uber to help cities get a better grasp on traffic patterns
Uber is offering a helping hand to some of the same city leaders it sometimes antagonizes with the aggressive way it runs its popular ride-hailing service. The assistance will come in the form of a free website, called "Movement," expected to be available to the public in mid-February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|4 min
|o see the light
|74
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|35 min
|berklee
|97
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|45 min
|Pieces of a Man
|22
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|54 min
|uyan
|507,392
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,133
|Jordan says moving US Embassy to Jerusalem is '...
|1 hr
|Listen
|5
|Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09)
|1 hr
|DESEX MALBARS
|100
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC