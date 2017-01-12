TV experts examine ring of church mis...

TV experts examine ring of church missionary who died in Auschwitz

12 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Jane Haining died in the Auschwitz camp in Nazi-occupied Poland at the age of 47 New information about a long-lost ring that belonged to a British missionary who died in Auschwitz will be revealed on the Antiques Roadshow. Jane Haining's jewellery is analysed by expert John Benjamin for a special episode of the BBC One programme broadcast on January 15 to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Chicago, IL

