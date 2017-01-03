Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over...

Turkish PM visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorized troops

14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for a two-day visit, according to a report on Iraqi state TV. It's the first such visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorized Turkish troops in northern Iraq, straining relations between the two neighbors fighting the Islamic State group.

Chicago, IL

