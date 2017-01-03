Turkish lira weakens amidst constitutional debate
Turkey's currency has weakened to an all-time low against the dollar as parliament debates constitutional amendments that would hand the president sweeping executive powers and, critics say, limit checks and balances. The value of the Turkish lira has dropped nearly seven per cent against the dollar since the start of the year.
