Turkish assembly passes polemic bill ...

Turkish assembly passes polemic bill to boost Erdogan powers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Turkey's parliament on Saturday approved a contentious constitutional reform package, paving the way for a referendum on a presidential system that would greatly expand the powers of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office. In an all-night session that ended early Saturday, lawmakers voted in favor of a set of amendments presented by the ruling party, founded by Erdogan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min number four 508,171
News The mysterious life of America's most popular p... 6 min Faith Michigan 2
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 16 min NOM s Waffle House 47
News Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und... 36 min DIECANCERDAEGUMIZ... 26
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 45 min Hungarian 101 1,299
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 1 hr Trump your President 15
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 2 hr Northern fence 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,115,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC