Turkey identifies club gunman; Erdogan speaks to nation
Turkey has identified the gunman in the Istanbul nightclub massacre, the foreign minister said Wednesday, as the president vowed that the country won't surrender to terrorists or become divided. The gunman, who killed 39 people during New Year's celebrations at the Reina club, is still at large.
