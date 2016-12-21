Turkey hunts gunman who killed 39 in 'horrific' nightclub attack on New Year's Eve
Turkish police are hunting for an assailant who - reportedly dressed as Santa Claus - opened fire at a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations Sunday, killing at least 39 people and wounding close to 70 others in what authorities said was a terror attack. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vehemently condemned "the terror attack in Istanbul's Ortakoy neighborhood in the first hours of 2017" and offered condolences for those who lost their lives, including "foreign guests."
