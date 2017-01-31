Tunisia massacre victim killed on 10t...

Tunisia massacre victim killed on 10th anniversary of husband's death

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

A British grandmother died in the Sousse terror attack on the 10th anniversary of her husband's death, an inquest has heard. Lisa Burbidge was among 38 people killed by extremist Seifeddine Rezgui, who opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in the Tunisian resort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers 9 min Moans3712 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Krypteia 509,956
News Oakville council votes to support anti-human tr... (Jul '16) 2 hr Cadaverously old ... 3
News Canadians expected to rally 2 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Man who beheaded Greyhound bus passenger seekin... 2 hr Cadaverously old ... 2
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr Hey 287
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 4 hr Lawrence 110
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,072 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC