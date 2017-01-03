Tube workers are due to walk out for ...

Tube workers are due to walk out for 24 hours from 6pm on Sunday

Last ditch talks aimed at averting a strike by London Underground workers will be held today, with little sign of the action being called off. Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union are due to walk out for 24 hours from 6pm on Sunday, causing travel chaos for millions of passengers.

