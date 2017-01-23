Trump in Asia: Region poised for chan...

Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

In this Jan. 21, 2017 photo, Amol Sharma, 36, owner of a tech-based pet services startup, gestures as he speaks to Associated Press in New Delhi, India. Sharma said Trump's presidency "might be a boon for India."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 18 min Crackle 188
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 25 min uyan 508,717
News Swaziland orders schools to teach only Christia... 1 hr Well done 1
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 2 hr Democrat Hero 5
News November 7, 2016 2 hr Teddy 88
News 'Shame and Prejudice' explores historical treat... 2 hr useless pathetic ... 2
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 2 hr James 173
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,913 • Total comments across all topics: 278,206,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC