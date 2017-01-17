Tributes paid to teenage girl 'with h...

Tributes paid to teenage girl 'with heart of gold' after body found on pathway

Tributes have been paid to a teenage girl with "a smile that could brighten anyone's day" after her body was found on a pathway. Friends and family shared their memories of the 16-year-old, named online as Leonne Weeks, as an 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of her murder remained in police custody.

