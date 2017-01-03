Tributes paid to 'superb soldier' killed in Iraq incident
Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, 22, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, died following a "tragic incident" at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Monday. The circumstances of the death of the father-of-one, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, are being investigated, the Ministry of Defence said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Faith Michigan
|507,105
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|13 min
|One way or another
|8
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|17 min
|kuda
|79
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|31 min
|svrbisatanci
|5
|'Politicians shouldn't spoil Macedonia-Serbia f...
|1 hr
|Macedonia is Greece
|3
|Russian warships visit Philippines; admiral sug...
|2 hr
|Dan
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|956
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC