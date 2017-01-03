Tributes paid to 'superb soldier' kil...

Tributes paid to 'superb soldier' killed in Iraq incident

Lance Corporal Scott Hetherington, 22, of 2nd Battalion The Duke of Lancaster's Regiment, died following a "tragic incident" at Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, on Monday. The circumstances of the death of the father-of-one, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, are being investigated, the Ministry of Defence said.

Chicago, IL

