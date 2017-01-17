Trainspotting area purchase in 1996 w...

Trainspotting area purchase in 1996 was solid investment platform, study finds

Choosing a Trainspotting postcode in the year the film was released may have been a solid property investment, according to new analysis. While the 1996 film featured some rather insalubrious locations, changes in the past two decades have seen prices soar by more than 400% in some of the areas featured.

