Trainspotting area purchase in 1996 was solid investment platform, study finds
Choosing a Trainspotting postcode in the year the film was released may have been a solid property investment, according to new analysis. While the 1996 film featured some rather insalubrious locations, changes in the past two decades have seen prices soar by more than 400% in some of the areas featured.
