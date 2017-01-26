Tory MPs open to temporary renational...

Tory MPs open to temporary renationalisation for embattled rail franchise

Conservative MPs have backed temporary nationalisation of the failing rail franchise that includes Southern Railway amid reports the Government is poised to step in. Ministers are preparing a number of options, ranging from splitting off Southern from Govia Thameslink Railway, to a complete "managed exit" to take direct control of the entire franchise until a new contract could be let, it has been claimed.

