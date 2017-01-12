Tornado planes targeted a lorry bomb ...

Tornado planes targeted a lorry bomb and an IS armoured truck on January 9, the MoD announced

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Britain has launched a series of airstrikes against Islamic State targets in the battle for Mosul this week, the Ministry of Defence has said. Tornados targeted a lorry bomb and an armoured truck operated by the group, which the Government refers to as Daesh, on Monday, January 9, the MoD announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 2 min Lu Yg Biang Kerok... 1,088
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 12 min Cassandra_ 5,171
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal 25 min whoever 4
News Serbia Formally Seeks Extradition From France O... 30 min whoever 19
News U.S. may hold fire on North Korea ICBM test to ... 51 min Stars273 6
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 58 min Strahd 1,139
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... 1 hr Candiez7979 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC