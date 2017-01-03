Tom Hiddleston apologises for 'inelegantly expressed' Golden Globes speech
Screen star Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his Golden Globes speech after he was accused of telling a self-indulgent story about his humanitarian work. The Night Manager star, 35, was named best actor in a limited television series for his performance in the hit BBC thriller.
