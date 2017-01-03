The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier...

The Royal Navy's new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (right) at Rosyth dockyard

The Ministry of Defence has insisted it is "fully committed to operating" both new Royal Navy aircraft carriers following speculation over their future. The statement comes after a shipbuilding union called for "urgent clarification" over reports that one of the carriers could be mothballed to help address a A 500 million budget shortfall.

