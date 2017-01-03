The Latest: Man accused of biting sentenced to probation
A man accused of biting a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant must serve three years of probation for interfering with a flight crew. Aumoeualogo Agaaoa Togia pleaded guilty in September to interfering with a flight crew during a July flight from American Samoa to Hawaii.
