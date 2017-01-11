The Duchess spoke to women who have b...

The Duchess spoke to women who have battled problems like depression or difficult upbringings

The Duke of Cambridge has made a rare public admission about his feelings following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, telling a grieving boy he was "very angry" when his mother died. William's candid comment came at the start of a year that will see the 20th anniversary of Diana's death marked over the coming months.

Chicago, IL

