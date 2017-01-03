Teenager arrested after death of girl, seven, in York
Officers are questioning the 15-year-old girl after officers were called to an address in Woodthorpe, York, and found the victim nearby with life-threatening injuries. A force spokesman said: " Police were called shortly after 4.30pm on Monday 9 January to an address in Alness Drive in York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|22 min
|LIbEralS
|35,783
|School bus cancellations pile up around GTA as ...
|28 min
|Icy rain coming 2
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Pharaon
|507,470
|Tel Aviv Israel Concert Canceled by Gil Scott H... (Apr '10)
|32 min
|Pieces of a Man
|26
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|39 min
|Lu yg menderita jing
|1,056
|Japan Inc warns of global trade contraction und...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|19
|PM Abe to send message Japan won't repeat war a...
|1 hr
|Strong Wakamoto
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC