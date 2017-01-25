Taliban tells Trump: It's time to lea...

Taliban tells Trump: It's time to leave Afghanistan

In a long, rambling letter, the spokesman for the Taliban told US President Donald Trump that it's time to leave Afghanistan. The letter, emailed to journalists Wednesday, was written on behalf of the so-called Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

