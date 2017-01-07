Syria's opposition says at least 43 killed in Azaz blast

Rescue workers attend to those injured after they and Syria's opposition activists say dozens were killed when a car bomb went off in a busy market in a rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz along the Turkish border, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 . The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the explosion Saturday was caused by a rigged water or fuel tanker, which explains the large blast and high death toll.

