Syria's opposition says at least 43 killed in Azaz blast
Rescue workers attend to those injured after they and Syria's opposition activists say dozens were killed when a car bomb went off in a busy market in a rebel-held Syrian town of Azaz along the Turkish border, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 . The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group says the explosion Saturday was caused by a rigged water or fuel tanker, which explains the large blast and high death toll.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|9 min
|Jacques
|507,350
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|18 min
|Sparkle6658
|90
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|23 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|5
|November 7, 2016
|52 min
|Squirtss6816
|59
|Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15)
|1 hr
|Ricat anak goblok
|1,034
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Flirtz4306
|35,773
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|1 hr
|TW_sugar_daddio
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC