Syrian government blames power cuts on militants
Syria's state news agency says al-Qaida militants have knocked out electricity towers near the capital, causing power cuts in a southern province. SANA said Monday that fighters from the Fatah al-Sham Front bombed three towers southwest of Damascus, causing electricity cuts in the Quneitra region.
