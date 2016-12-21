Syrian government blames power cuts o...

Syrian government blames power cuts on militants

Syria's state news agency says al-Qaida militants have knocked out electricity towers near the capital, causing power cuts in a southern province. SANA said Monday that fighters from the Fatah al-Sham Front bombed three towers southwest of Damascus, causing electricity cuts in the Quneitra region.

