Swedish royal palace haunted but ghos...

Swedish royal palace haunted but ghosts are pretty friendly, says queen

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Queen Silvia says one of the Swedish royal family's palaces is haunted but there is nothing to be afraid of. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/swedish-royal-palace-haunted-but-ghosts-are-pretty-friendly-says-queen-35343805.html http://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article35343804.ece/3f32e/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-fba6e186-1e4f-4986-bee8-ffc916d4fe3d_I1.jpg Queen Silvia says one of the Swedish royal family's palaces is haunted but there is nothing to be afraid of.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Lovely muslims news 507,115
News Looking north from Mexico on immigration 6 min DC Dave 3
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 20 min Teddy 976
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 37 min RUSSIA IN DECLINE 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 45 min George 5,114
News Senator McCain says US stands with Ukraine agai... 46 min UKRAINE in NATO 16
News Montenegro's NATO-Russia Chess Match 51 min George 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,630,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC