Suicide attack in northern Mali kills 33, injures dozens more
A local official says at least 33 people have been killed and several dozen injured after an explosives-laden vehicle targeted a camp housing armed groups in northern Mali. Wednesday morning's blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|4 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|361
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 min
|George
|1,253
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|22 min
|Faith is fked by ...
|507,888
|Parallel hardcore Islamic suburbs sprouting in ...
|39 min
|D Souza
|5
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|47 min
|Tm Cln
|6,364
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|49 min
|The Real Donald T...
|213
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Hugs3926
|121,922
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC