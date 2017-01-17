Suicide attack in northern Mali kills...

Suicide attack in northern Mali kills 33, injures dozens more

A local official says at least 33 people have been killed and several dozen injured after an explosives-laden vehicle targeted a camp housing armed groups in northern Mali. Wednesday morning's blast hit the Joint Operational Mechanism base in the city of Gao.

