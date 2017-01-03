Stowaway was found dead inside trailer carrying Christmas catalogues
A stowaway was found dead inside an HGV trailer carrying a cargo of Christmas catalogues in Kent after authorities in France had searched it earlier, an inquest heard. The unidentified man was discovered with his legs protruding beneath the piles of upturned catalogues at the Airport Service Station in Sellindge, near Ashford.
