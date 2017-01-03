Stowaway was found dead inside traile...

Stowaway was found dead inside trailer carrying Christmas catalogues

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

A stowaway was found dead inside an HGV trailer carrying a cargo of Christmas catalogues in Kent after authorities in France had searched it earlier, an inquest heard. The unidentified man was discovered with his legs protruding beneath the piles of upturned catalogues at the Airport Service Station in Sellindge, near Ashford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Mrs Sunny 507,139
News 'Give peace a chance' urges UN official as Alep... 5 min PrinceofDarkness 3
News When It Comes To Russia, So Far Donald Trump Mo... 6 min Popz7778 2
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 15 min Cherokiito pingu 25
News Marriage in a Paradise Island: Mauritius - Some... (Aug '09) 1 hr UNITED PATRIOTIC ... 96
News Bolton blasts Obama as 'vindictive' for abstain... 1 hr Flowerz7788 98
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 1 hr Jakarta forum 1,026
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,004

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC