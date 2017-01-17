Stab attack victim Leonne 'our beauti...

Stab attack victim Leonne 'our beautiful daughter and sister', family says

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Northwich Guardian

The family of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found on a path in Dinnington on Monday have said they are "devastated by the loss of our beautiful daughter and sister". The teenager, who has now been formally identified as Leonne Weeks, died from multiple stab wounds, South Yorkshire Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwich Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mental health advocates urge holdout provinces ... 14 min Louise Bradly Tanks 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 51 min Heartz8745 35,847
News Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the... 56 min Lips9271 216
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 59 min uyan 507,937
News Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World... 2 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Far-right Austrian leader who met with Trump te... 2 hr Islam is dying 4
News US troops enter Poland, 1st deployment at Russi... 3 hr just a guy i knew 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC