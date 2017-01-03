Sri Lanka gov't supporters attack China port deal protesters
Sri Lanka government supporters attacked protesting Buddhist monks and villagers with clubs on Saturday as they marched against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake. Police intervened and separated the attackers, but a scheduled opening of the industrial zone by Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe was held up due to the unrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|Sa77l
|507,265
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|26 min
|tomin cali
|1
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|28 min
|Inquisitor
|3
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|29 min
|SobieskiSavedEurope
|1,010
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|40 min
|yehoshooah adam
|24
|Australia's weather map is wrong
|48 min
|Romel Esmail Moore
|3
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|52 min
|James
|65
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC