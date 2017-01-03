Sri Lanka gov't supporters attack Chi...

Sri Lanka gov't supporters attack China port deal protesters

11 hrs ago

Sri Lanka government supporters attacked protesting Buddhist monks and villagers with clubs on Saturday as they marched against what they say is a plan to take over private land for an industrial zone in which China will have a major stake. Police intervened and separated the attackers, but a scheduled opening of the industrial zone by Prime Minister Ranil Wickeremesinghe was held up due to the unrest.

Chicago, IL

