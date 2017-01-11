Sinn Fein not interested in talks to ...

Sinn Fein not interested in talks to save coalition, says minister

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Warrington Guardian

A Sinn Fein minister has said her party is not interested in last-ditch negotiations with the Democratic Unionists to save the coalition government and avert a snap election in Northern Ireland. After meeting Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire at Stormont House in Belfast, Ms O'Neill said: "We made very clear to James Brokenshire in terms of what we believe needs to happen and what needs to happen next is an election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Warrington Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 2 min yehoshooah adam 40
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 min TRD 71,292
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal 9 min Rade007 3
News 'Pulp fiction': Russia denies 'compromising mat... 17 min Captain Yesterday 17
News Serbian president meets convicted war criminal ... 27 min Rade007 4
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 33 min Captain Obvious 336
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 53 min Just a guy 507,570
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,766 • Total comments across all topics: 277,817,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC