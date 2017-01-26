Shots fired at policeman at petrol st...

Shots fired at policeman at petrol station came from AK-style assault rifle

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

Ten shots fired from an AK-type assault rifle during last week's attempted murder of a Northern Ireland policeman hit a number cars at a busy filling station during the attack. Forensic tests have also shown bullets hit several spots on the forecourt in Crumlin Road, Belfast, which police say could have blown up if one of the fuel pumps was struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 41 min Krypteia 509,546
News On cross-country tour, Trudeau hears growing an... 56 min Where is my love ... 8
News Nazi memorial in Croatia a disgrace to Europe (Jan '12) 1 hr truth 114
News El Paso, Juarez know what happens when a wall d... 4 hr Lord Byron is cryin 9
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,330
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 4 hr Well Well 223
News Obama, Japan's PM making historic visit to Pear... 4 hr Ex Con Prostitute 29
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,624 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC