Seriously ill patients having urgent ops put off twice amid cancellations record
The number of urgent operations being cancelled is the highest on record, with repeat cancellations for some seriously ill patients. Data from NHS England shows 4,093 urgent operations were cancelled last year as the health service came under intense pressure - a 27% rise from 3,216 in 2014.
