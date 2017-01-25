Scott Chalkley and Suzanne Davey were...

Scott Chalkley and Suzanne Davey were killed in Tunisia

A survivor of the Tunisia hotel massacre described her husband as a "hero", saying he sacrificed his life to protect her from a gunman who killed 38 tourists. Stephen Mellor, 59, of Bodmin, Cornwall, was among 30 Britons who were killed at the Mediterranean resort of Sousse on June 26 2015.

