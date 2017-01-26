Scotland's First Minister has urged Mrs May to take into account the views of the Scottish people
Nicola Sturgeon has warned time is running out for the Prime Minister to "heed the voice of Scotland" ahead of key Brexit talks. Scotland's First Minister urged Theresa May to take proposals from the devolved administrations seriously when she chairs a "crucial" meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee in Cardiff on Monday.
