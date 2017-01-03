Saudi Arabia mosque attack planner ki...

Saudi Arabia mosque attack planner killed in shoot-out

Saudi Arabia on Sunday said police killed the man who planned a July attack on one of Islam's holiest sites, identifying him as a former scholarship student who abandoned his studies to join the Islamic State group in Syria. The Interior Ministry said Taie bin Salem bin Yaslam al-Saya'ari died alongside another extremist in a shoot-out on Saturday with officers in Riyadh, wearing a suicide bomb vest and clutching a machine gun.

