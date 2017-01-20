Samsung to announce cause of Galaxy Note 7 fire on Jan. 23
Samsung Electronics says it will announce on Jan. 23 the reason why its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones overheated and caught fire FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2016, file photo, a woman walks by an advertisement of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 smartphone at the company's showroom in Seoul, South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikki Haley's Views on Russia Differ Sharply fr...
|12 min
|George
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|Faith Michigan
|507,989
|Envoy to UN Calls Russia Threat to US and World...
|33 min
|Frogface Kate
|8
|In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra...
|36 min
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Trump U.N. pick Haley backs moving U.S. Embassy...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|U.S. diplomat shot in Guadalajara
|2 hr
|Wildchild
|4
|Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit...
|2 hr
|Solarman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC