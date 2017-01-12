S Korea prosecutors seek to arrest Sa...

S Korea prosecutors seek to arrest Samsung heir in bribery scandal

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

South Korean prosecutors asked a court Monday for the arrest of the heir to giant conglomerate Samsung for bribery in connection with a political scandal that has seen President Park Geun-Hye impeached. SEOUL: South Korea's special prosecutors' office said it will seek a warrant to arrest the head of Samsung Group, the country's biggest conglomerate, as a corruption scandal engulfing President Park Geun-hye escalated on Monday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia 1 min Cordwainer Trout 3
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 5 min Tes pinter apa oon 1,107
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 min Faith Michigan 507,685
News BOJ's Kuroda told PM Abe U.S. economy growing s... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 5
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr SobieskiSavedEurope 1,194
News Japan suspends talks on FX swap deal with South... 1 hr Strong Wakamoto 9
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr USAUSAUSA 35,829
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC