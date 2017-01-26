Rough sea hampers search for Chinese tourists in Malaysia
" Malaysian rescue ships and helicopters were encountering strong winds and choppy waters Sunday while searching for 31 people, including around 20 Chinese tourists, whose boat went missing near an eastern Malaysian city, media reported. The Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian state of Sabah said the boat lost contact after leaving Kota Kinabalu on Saturday morning, according to the official Xinhua News Agency said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 min
|Mrs Sunny
|509,352
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|11 min
|Veritas V
|465
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|18 min
|Veritas V
|156
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|35 min
|okiady
|102
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,367
|November 7, 2016
|1 hr
|Teddy
|115
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,470
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC