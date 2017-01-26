Rough sea hampers search for Chinese ...

Rough sea hampers search for Chinese tourists in Malaysia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Malaysian rescue ships and helicopters were encountering strong winds and choppy waters Sunday while searching for 31 people, including around 20 Chinese tourists, whose boat went missing near an eastern Malaysian city, media reported. The Chinese Consulate General in Kota Kinabalu in the Malaysian state of Sabah said the boat lost contact after leaving Kota Kinabalu on Saturday morning, according to the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min Mrs Sunny 509,352
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 11 min Veritas V 465
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 18 min Veritas V 156
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 35 min okiady 102
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr George 5,367
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Teddy 115
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 1,470
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC