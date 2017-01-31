Romania's govt decriminalizes official misconduct
Protesters march outside the Justice Ministry in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. Some 10.000 people marched through the Romanian capital and other cities to protest a government proposal to pardon thousands of prisoners which critics say could reverse the anti-corruption fight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border leaders unite voices in letter to lawmakers
|1 min
|L Morales
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|16 min
|romant
|5,391
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|17 min
|George
|55
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|26 min
|J_a_n
|509,972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|31 min
|George
|1,580
|Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia
|38 min
|George
|34
|Firm's 'significant investment' will create... (Mar '11)
|44 min
|TREB
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC