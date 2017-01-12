Researchers to look at ways of mitiga...

Researchers to look at ways of mitigating impact of Arctic oil spills

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ottawa and the Manitoba government have announced $4 million in funding for a large-scale research project aimed at helping Canadian companies and agencies be better prepared to mitigate the environmental impact of Arctic oil spills. The Genice project will use incorporate microbial genomics in dealing with the issue of increasing traffic in Canada's northern waterways and the risk that comes with shipping and oil exploration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 10 min Cassandra_ 5,259
News Kim Jong Un's saber rattling is more worrying t... (Jul '15) 13 min Gua jampi jampi lo 1,113
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 43 min DaniEl 507,780
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 48 min Gigglez6603 173
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 49 min Demon Finder 69
News Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pe... 1 hr Russian Ainu 18
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Dreams5505 163
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC