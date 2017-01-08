Queen Elizabeth II attends church aft...

Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Queen Elizabeth II has attended church near her rural Sandringham estate, after missing the previous two Sundays due to ill health. The 90-year-old British monarch was applauded by well-wishers as she arrived by car at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 110 miles north of London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba... 7 min Raj 5
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 min Mrs Sunny 507,427
News Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag... 24 min TRUMP PUTINs POODLE 113
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 29 min FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS 5,131
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 31 min Lawrence Wolf 34
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 33 min NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE 71
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 43 min TRUMP a PUPPET 320
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,720,497

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC