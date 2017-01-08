Queen Elizabeth II attends church after missing 2 weeks
Queen Elizabeth II has attended church near her rural Sandringham estate, after missing the previous two Sundays due to ill health. The 90-year-old British monarch was applauded by well-wishers as she arrived by car at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 110 miles north of London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Indian-American fan spreads the word ba...
|7 min
|Raj
|5
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Mrs Sunny
|507,427
|Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine ag...
|24 min
|TRUMP PUTINs POODLE
|113
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|29 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,131
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|31 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|34
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|33 min
|NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE
|71
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|43 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|320
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC