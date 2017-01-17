Protesters take control of Mexican border crossing with US
Protesters took control of vehicle lanes at one of the busiest crossings on the U.S. border Sunday to oppose Mexican gasoline price hikes, waving through motorists into Mexico after Mexican authorities abandoned their posts. Motorists headed to Mexico zipped by about 50 demonstrators at the Otay Mesa port of entry connecting San Diego and Tijuana, many of them honking to show support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Dejan
|508,531
|Churchill bust back in Oval Office
|5 min
|NAZI SOVIET ALLIANCE
|120
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|6 min
|Hungarian 101
|1,353
|'God is not against building walls'; Pastor Rob...
|32 min
|South Knox Hombre
|12
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|35 min
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|43
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|39 min
|Fascist Nazi Ukraine
|6,381
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|47 min
|romant
|5,298
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC