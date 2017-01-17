Police investigating spate of 'hate' ...

Police investigating spate of 'hate' incidents targeting Jews in north London

17 hrs ago

Offensive graffiti was discovered on a recycling bin and a bollard on Daws Lane, Barnet on Friday afternoon and reported to officers. At around 10.30pm the same night, a woman walking along Edgwarebury Lane had eggs thrown towards her from a passing car.

