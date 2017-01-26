Police hunt man over bus sex attacks
Scotland Yard has said a man is wanted for questioning over a series of "despicable" sexual assaults on buses, including on a 13-year-old girl http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35406527.ece/9b25c/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-bf27f2a3-86b4-4edb-9188-160c11d6024f_I1.jpg Scotland Yard has said a man is wanted for questioning over a series of "despicable" sexual assaults on buses, including on a 13-year-old girl Six young women have made complaints over a man matching the same description on buses in Lewisham and Southwark, south-east London, but officers warned many more could exist. The Metropolitan Police said a string of attacks took place on January 27, starting with a girl, 17, boarding a 176 bus at 3.15pm.
