Police at the scene in the Harehills ...

Police at the scene in the Harehills area of Leeds where a man was shot dead.

Worcester News

A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the brother of a promising teenage professional footballer was shot outside a barber's shop. A 19-year-old man, understood to be Raheem Wilks, died after he was shot in the Harehills area of Leeds on Thursday afternoon, in what police have called a "targeted attack".

