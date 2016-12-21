Police are investigating the deaths o...

Police are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman

Read more: Croydon Guardian

Officers alerted to concern for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs in Dover, Kent, found a body at the base of the cliffs on Sunday afternoon. During the search, the Coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and woman, Kent Police said.

Chicago, IL

