Police are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman
Officers alerted to concern for the welfare of a man at Langdon Cliffs in Dover, Kent, found a body at the base of the cliffs on Sunday afternoon. During the search, the Coastguard also discovered the bodies of a second man and woman, Kent Police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Croydon Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US releases detailed look at Russia's election ...
|5 min
|Rider1043
|17
|Abbas willing to work with Trump administration
|38 min
|Listen
|2
|Japan eyes trilateral talks with China, South K...
|59 min
|Ainu
|3
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,062
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|1 hr
|Quirky
|56
|Obama's most shameful back-stabbing moment
|1 hr
|Jellybeans8075
|22
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Not the troll
|506,877
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC